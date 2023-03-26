Hannah’s First Alert Update

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Tonight we are under a First Alert Weather Day here in the Pine Belt. Here is what you can expect.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 80s across the area. Tomorrow wea are expecting a 60% chance of thunderstorms across the area and we are under a level 1 risk for severe weather.

Tuesday we will see temperatures into the low 80′s. There is a 40% chance of rain throughout the day on Monday. Overnight lows will be in the high 40′s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the across the Pine Belt. There is 60% chance for rain across the area on Wednesday and overnight lows will fall into the low 50′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 70′s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be partly to partly cloudy throughout the day. Overnight lows will be in the high 40′s across the Pine Belt.

