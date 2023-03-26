FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected in the Pine Belt this evening

A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Hattiesburg under a Level 4 High Threat for severe weather. Areas south of Hattiesburg remain under a Level 3 Medium Threat.

WHAT’S NEW: New runs of the models show that higher amounts of wind shear are expected over Mississippi later this afternoon. This combined with the VERY unstable atmosphere will promote the development of supercell thunderstorms.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Models show supercells developing in Louisiana, which will move northeast into the Pine Belt later this afternoon. Large hail up to the size of Golf Balls is still the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes (including a possible strong tornado) can not be ruled out.

TIMING: Now - 11pm

Be sure to stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team for the rest of the day as we keep you updated on the impeding threat.

