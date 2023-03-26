Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night

Patrick's Sunday Afternoon Severe Weather Update 3/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Hattiesburg under a Level 4 High Threat for severe weather. Areas south of Hattiesburg remain under a Level 3 Medium Threat.

ACTIVE WARNINGS & WATCHES: Stay up to date with all active weather alerts on our WDAM 7 Weather mobile app or at https://www.wdam.com/weather/alerts/.

Current Flash Flood Warnings include (till 9:15 p.m.): Scott, Smith

Current Severe T-Storm Warnings include the following counties:

  • Till 7:30 p.m. - Covington
  • Till 8 p.m. - Clarke, Jones
  • Till 8:30 p.m. - Wayne

Current Tornado Watches include the following counties (till 11 p.m.):

  • East Central Mississippi - Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton, Smith
  • West Central Mississippi - Copiah, Hinds, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren
  • Southeast Mississippi - Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Perry, Wayne
  • Southwest Mississippi - Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson
  • South Mississippi - Stone, George

WHAT’S NEW: New runs of the models show that higher amounts of wind shear are expected over Mississippi later this afternoon. This combined with the VERY unstable atmosphere will promote the development of supercell thunderstorms.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Models show supercells developing in Louisiana, which will move northeast into the Pine Belt later this afternoon. Large hail up to the size of Golf Balls is still the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes (including a possible strong tornado) can not be ruled out.

TIMING: Now - 11pm

LATEST FORECAST: https://www.wdam.com/weather/

CURRENT POWER OUTAGES: With the threat of severe weather making its way across Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power.

Below are links to outage maps for each power company:

Be sure to stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team for the rest of the day as we keep you updated on the impeding threat.

