FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Here’s what you need to know Sunday night

A Severe Weather Outbreak is expected across central and southern Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Hattiesburg under a Level 4 High Threat for severe weather. Areas south of Hattiesburg remain under a Level 3 Medium Threat.

ACTIVE WARNINGS & WATCHES: Stay up to date with all active weather alerts on our WDAM 7 Weather mobile app or at https://www.wdam.com/weather/alerts/.

Current Flash Flood Warnings include (till 9:15 p.m.): Scott, Smith

Current Severe T-Storm Warnings include the following counties:

Till 7:30 p.m. - Covington

Till 8 p.m. - Clarke, Jones

Till 8:30 p.m. - Wayne

Current Tornado Watches include the following counties (till 11 p.m.):

East Central Mississippi - Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton, Smith

West Central Mississippi - Copiah, Hinds, Leake, Madison, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Warren

Southeast Mississippi - Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Perry, Wayne

Southwest Mississippi - Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson

South Mississippi - Stone, George

WHAT’S NEW: New runs of the models show that higher amounts of wind shear are expected over Mississippi later this afternoon. This combined with the VERY unstable atmosphere will promote the development of supercell thunderstorms.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Models show supercells developing in Louisiana, which will move northeast into the Pine Belt later this afternoon. Large hail up to the size of Golf Balls is still the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes (including a possible strong tornado) can not be ruled out.

TIMING: Now - 11pm

LATEST FORECAST: https://www.wdam.com/weather/

CURRENT POWER OUTAGES: With the threat of severe weather making its way across Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power.

Below are links to outage maps for each power company:

Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: https://outageviewer.singingriver.com/

Be sure to stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team for the rest of the day as we keep you updated on the impeding threat.

