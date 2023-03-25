UPDATE: Suspect in Bassfield shooting surrenders to authorities

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in a fatal Thursday shooting in Bassfield is in custody after turning himself in Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson Davis County investigator Vernon Dampier, a man was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Friday and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Keenan McLaurin of Bassfield.

No reason was given, but the man’s name and mugshot were being withheld at this time.

An investigation was undertaken in Jefferson Davis County after a man was found dead outside his home Thursday morning following an early-morning shooting.

According to the JDCSO,, a call was made around 4 a.m. of shots fired in Bassfield.

JDCSO said a deputy went to the area where the call was referring and did not see anyone or any activity. After passing through the area four times, the deputy left.

Around 8:30 a.m., JDCSO said it was asked to do a welfare check.

That’s when deputies found the 25-year-old McLaurin near his home on Hosey Mikell Road.

Thursday morning was not the first time deputies had been to the property.

JDCSO said deputies came to McLaurin’s home Wednesday to do a civil standby, which is when a deputy is present while parties in a civil legal battle exchange property or one of the parties is allowed to enter a home, building or vehicle to get belongings.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the investigation.

