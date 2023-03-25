Salvation Army sets up donation site for tornado victims
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army has set up a donation site on the web to aid those affected by Friday night’s tornadoes.
The website is http://helpsalvationarmy.org/.
The text to give has been set up and is:
- Keyword: MSTORNADOES
- Short-code: 51555
The Salvation Army-Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division:
- Has set up an incident management team
- Has Emergency Disaster Services assessing damage and delivering supplies to impacted areas Saturday
- Has allocated four Salvation Army mobile feeding units are deploying to impacted towns Saturday. An additional four units are on standby
- Is currently serving meals in Rolling Fork.
