Salvation Army sets up donation site for tornado victims

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army has set up a donation site on the web to aid those affected by Friday night’s tornadoes.

The website is http://helpsalvationarmy.org/.

The text to give has been set up and is:

Keyword: MSTORNADOES

Short-code: 51555

The Salvation Army-Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division:

Has set up an incident management team

Has Emergency Disaster Services assessing damage and delivering supplies to impacted areas Saturday

Has allocated four Salvation Army mobile feeding units are deploying to impacted towns Saturday. An additional four units are on standby

Is currently serving meals in Rolling Fork.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.