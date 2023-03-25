Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Salvation Army sets up donation site for tornado victims

The Salvation Army, Doing the Most Good.
The Salvation Army has set up donation site for Mississippi tornado victims.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army has set up a donation site on the web to aid those affected by Friday night’s tornadoes.

The website is http://helpsalvationarmy.org/.

The text to give has been set up and is:

  • Keyword: MSTORNADOES
  • Short-code: 51555

The Salvation Army-Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division:

  • Has set up an incident management team
  • Has Emergency Disaster Services assessing damage and delivering supplies to impacted areas Saturday
  • Has allocated four Salvation Army mobile feeding units are deploying to impacted towns Saturday.  An additional four units are on standby
  • Is currently serving meals in Rolling Fork.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Fire Department responded to fatal house fire
1 dead after Friday morning house fire in Petal
First responders are investigating a collision between a passenger car and a semi-tractor...
UPDATE: 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 49-U.S. 98 kills 1, injures another
William Dan Watkins has been found safe in South Carolina.
Missing Perry Co. man found safe in South Carolina
Shooting in Laurel Thursday night brought a heavy police response.
Thursday night shooting in Laurel sends man to hospital
According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of...
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early-morning shooting

Latest News

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency after deadly storms killed 23 Mississippians
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency following deadly storms
Jones College Jazz Band headed to Jazz Fest
Jones College Jazz Band headed to Jazz Fest
HubFest set for downtown Hattiesburg
Downtown Hattiesburg set to stage 36th annual HubFest