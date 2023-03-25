Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

President Joe Biden releases statement addressing the devastating storm deaths in Miss.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden has released a statement following the tragic, deadly storms that swept across Mississippi Friday night.

At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

His full statement is below:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, Tamnika Stevenson, 48, of...
Columbia woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on MS-13 Friday in Marion Co.
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The...
Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men in Miss.; 2 others died in separate incidents
Diawon Gray, 25, was arrested and booked, and he is being charged with manslaughter.
Suspect named in Bassfield shooting after surrendering to sheriff’s office
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU

Latest News

-
LFD responds to early morning structure fire Monday
-
LFD respond to early morning structure fire Monday
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 49 at approximately 8 a.m.
MHP: Pearl woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 49 in Forrest Co. Monday
Midday Headlines 3/28
Midday Headlines 3/28
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain surveillance video of the suspects...
ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for information on Two Rivers burglary