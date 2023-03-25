President Joe Biden releases statement addressing the devastating storm deaths in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden has released a statement following the tragic, deadly storms that swept across Mississippi Friday night.
At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.
President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”
His full statement is below:
