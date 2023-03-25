Win Stuff
New baseball exhibit celebrates 1st anniversary of Smith Drug Co. Museum

The "Generations Strong: Let's Play Ball" exhibit opens at the Smith Drug Company Museum Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Smith Drug Company Museum with a special baseball exhibit.

It’s titled, “Generations Strong: Let’s Play Ball” and it officially opened Saturday.

The exhibit includes photographs, baseball caps, cards and other memorabilia.

The former owners of the drug store were longtime supporters of youth baseball.

“In the exhibit, of course, is the Smith Drug-sponsored youth team, as well as the 1977 team that went to the World Series and that’s featured in the exhibit,” said Vanessa Molden, operations and education supervisor for the Sixth Street Museum District.

“But then also, we have some of the African-American baseball legends, because if it had not been for them, then we would not have had the Little League teams that came after them.”

The exhibit will be open from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. every Saturday through June 24.

