MEMA: Death toll from Friday tornadoes in Mississippi drops from 25 to 21

Harvey Cockrell, left, and his wife Mary Cockrell, walk away after visiting the house of their...
Harvey Cockrell, left, and his wife Mary Cockrell, walk away after visiting the house of their friends, Lonnie and Melissa Pierce, who were killed when a semi truck landed on their house during a tornado that hit three days earlier, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After originally reporting 25 deaths due to powerful storms that raged across Mississippi Friday night, the number of deaths has now dropped to 21.

This according to an update by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Monday morning, with those 21 deaths being reported in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

Those fatalities and the counties in which they occurred are listed below:

• Carroll County: 3 fatalities

• Humphreys County: 3 fatalities

• Monroe County: 2 fatalities

• Sharkey County: 13 fatalities

Seven counties affected by the storm have reported 1,621 homes damaged.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has coordinated multiple resources to help those impacted.

Those resources include 64,000 bottles of water, 1,848 tarps, 576 meals, potable water tankers, portable restrooms, hand washing stations, batteries, bank chargers, and fuel for critical infrastructure generators.

