Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Economic impact of medical dispensaries to be felt

Medical marijuana expected to have positive economic impact
Medical marijuana expected to have positive economic impact
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cory Ferraez is the owner of Ferrcann, Inc., a dispensary set to open in Hattiesburg in the coming weeks.

Ferraez, who has worked closely with the state Legislature on HB-1158, said he’s excited to see the impact his business has on the Hub City.

“The jobs that it’s going to bring to the area; all of our companies are based right here in Hattiesburg,” Ferraez said. “So, the dispensaries are starting to hire.

“Generally, with the cannabis industry, we have higher wages; in cultivation, too. I think we’re the only company to actually be a licensed cultivator in the City of Hattiesburg. That’s going to provide jobs.”

While Ferrcann is located in Hattiesburg, other companies find cities like Petal to be prime real estate for economic growth.

One official said his studies showed the dispensaries will be a net positive for the area.

“According to the research I’ve done, the property values in this area will increase, not decrease,” said Petal Alderman Gerald Steele. “That’s a good thing for our city and it’s a good thing for our business owners and our property owners in this area.

“That incentivizes them to put more into that property.”

Steele said that the prospect of new businesses has him looking forward to Petal’s future.

“I’m hoping in the next five, 10 years when somebody drives through here, it is going to look different,” Steele said. “It’s going to look newer. It’s going to look nicer. And I’m excited about that.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petal Fire Department responded to fatal house fire
1 dead after Friday morning house fire in Petal
William Dan Watkins has been found safe in South Carolina.
Missing Perry Co. man found safe in South Carolina
Shooting in Laurel Thursday night brought a heavy police response.
Thursday night shooting in Laurel sends man to hospital
According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of...
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early-morning shooting
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning

Latest News

One dead in Petal house fire Friday
One dead in Petal house fire Friday
Pine Belt law enforcement agencies trained to deal with mental health issues
Representatives from Pine Belt law enforcement agencies trained to deal with mental health issues
Bay Springs working to restore its downtown area
Bay Springs working to restore its downtown area
Medical marijuana expected to have positive economic impact
Marijuana dispensaries expected to have economic impact