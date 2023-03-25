Economic impact of medical dispensaries to be felt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cory Ferraez is the owner of Ferrcann, Inc., a dispensary set to open in Hattiesburg in the coming weeks.

Ferraez, who has worked closely with the state Legislature on HB-1158, said he’s excited to see the impact his business has on the Hub City.

“The jobs that it’s going to bring to the area; all of our companies are based right here in Hattiesburg,” Ferraez said. “So, the dispensaries are starting to hire.

“Generally, with the cannabis industry, we have higher wages; in cultivation, too. I think we’re the only company to actually be a licensed cultivator in the City of Hattiesburg. That’s going to provide jobs.”

While Ferrcann is located in Hattiesburg, other companies find cities like Petal to be prime real estate for economic growth.

One official said his studies showed the dispensaries will be a net positive for the area.

“According to the research I’ve done, the property values in this area will increase, not decrease,” said Petal Alderman Gerald Steele. “That’s a good thing for our city and it’s a good thing for our business owners and our property owners in this area.

“That incentivizes them to put more into that property.”

Steele said that the prospect of new businesses has him looking forward to Petal’s future.

“I’m hoping in the next five, 10 years when somebody drives through here, it is going to look different,” Steele said. “It’s going to look newer. It’s going to look nicer. And I’m excited about that.”

