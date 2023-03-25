Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The body discovered in the Big Black River on Saturday has been confirmed to be that of Ebony Owens.

“The search for Ebony Owens has concluded,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted to social media Saturday afternoon, before thanking those involved in her search.

Multiple agencies have been searching for Ebony Owens after she went missing more than a week ago.

Her husband, Michael Owens, has been charged in her death.

Investigators believe Owens’ husband dumped her body in the Big Black River after allegedly killing her.

Owens has been charged with murder, arson, and sexual battery of a minor.

