Bay Springs looking to revitalize its downtown area

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Bay Springs recently became a member of the Mississippi Main Street Association, focusing on revitalizing the entire downtown area,

The city intends to start with the historic brick street.

The goal: bring more people to the city and invite others to come on up to Bay Springs.

“This is where it all originated in Bay Springs and we wanted to start here as a historic district and move outward and let our other areas and our other businesses help all them move forward and be more successful,” Mayor Donald Brown said

Brown said the city already has started planning on hosting a Flowers and Garden festival, bringing people to the downtown area.

“Vendors, flower vendors, arts and crafts,” Brown said. “We’ll have a contest for the kids. Hopefully, a minimum of 300 entries, upwards of 800, every elementary kid in the county will have the option to submit their art and have something to brag about.”

The Mississippi Main Street Association laid the groundwork for the idea, but Brown says it’s the people in Bay Springs who will make the plans successful.

“We have great people here in Bay Springs,” Brown said. “Our citizens are some of the friendliest people in the area and I think with what we’re doing for them and what they’re putt back into it with us, we’ll have a great place here in Bay Springs. "

The first big event for the downtown revitalization will be April 29, bringing people to the city for the initial Flowers and Garden festival.

