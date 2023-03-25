ADP preparing to host 36th annual HubFest Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the 36th HubFest will be keeping long hours Saturday, getting downtown Hattiesburg ready to host thousands of visitors for the annual event.

The festival will have more than 200 arts and crafts vendors and nearly 50 food vendors.

Thirteen different live music acts also are scheduled to perform. The headline performer for this year’s event will be singer Kameron Marlowe.

More than 20 sponsors also are participating, including WDAM 7.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for tens of thousands of people to flood the streets of downtown Hattiesburg and enjoy everything that downtown Hattiesburg has to offer,” said Todd Jackson, Area Development Partnership executive vice president.

“We’re literally about five blocks of arts, crafts, vendors, live music. so, it should be such a fun event.”

The ADP is host organization for the festival, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday.

ADP staff members will be out much earlier, preparing for the big event.

“We’ll be out bright and early, setting up for it, and then be there through the evening to get everything shut down,” Jackson said. “But we’re excited about a great day (Saturday). The weather should be beautiful, and we hope everybody will come out and join us.”

For more information about the festival, go to www.theadp.com or www.hubfestms.com.

