2-vehicle accident, fire forces northbound lanes of U.S. 49 closed near U.S. 98 intersection

First responders are investigating a collision between a passenger car and a semi-tractor...
First responders are investigating a collision between a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer Friday night that blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 49 near the U.S. 98 East intersection.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to use caution if driving on U.S. 49 near Dandy Dan’s Truck Stop.

An accident between a passenger car and semi-tractor trailer has blocked the northbound lanes just north of U.S. 98 East.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted on to Old U.S. 98 East, through WL Runnels Industrial Drive for a detour around the accident scene.

Please use caution in the area, and drive carefully.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

