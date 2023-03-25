2-vehicle accident, fire forces northbound lanes of U.S. 49 closed near U.S. 98 intersection
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to use caution if driving on U.S. 49 near Dandy Dan’s Truck Stop.
An accident between a passenger car and semi-tractor trailer has blocked the northbound lanes just north of U.S. 98 East.
Northbound traffic will be rerouted on to Old U.S. 98 East, through WL Runnels Industrial Drive for a detour around the accident scene.
Please use caution in the area, and drive carefully.
Additional details will be released when they become available.
