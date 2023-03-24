Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Thursday night shooting in Laurel sends man to hospital

Shooting in Laurel Thursday night brought a heavy police response.
Shooting in Laurel Thursday night brought a heavy police response.(Kyra Lampley, WDAM)
By Michael Clark
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Laurel tonight, according to the City of Laurel Police Department

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox told WDAM 7 a man was shot twice and had been taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown, Cox said.

Cox said the shooting happened in the vicinity of the Cameron Center around 9 p.m., but he emphasized the incident did not happen inside the facility.

Police said believe they have identified a person of interest, though the ongoing investigation remains in the early stages and it was unclear what led up to the incident.

Stay with us for updates.

More details will be released by LPD when information is available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of...
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early-morning shooting
Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff

Latest News

Investigation continuing into Bassfield shooting
Investigation continuing into Bassfield shooting
Opening ceremonies for the completed first phase of the Columbia Sportsplex will be held March...
Opening ceremonies for Columbia Sportsplex to be held March 30
Medical marijuana dispensary on its way to the city of Petal
Medical marijuana dispensary on its way to the City of Petal
Columbia sportsplex to open March 30
Columbia to officially open Sportsplex on March 30