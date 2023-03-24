Smith Drug. Co to celebrate first anniversary with Hattiesburg baseball history exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To honor Smith Drug Company’s first anniversary of being opened as a museum in Hattiesburg, the Sixth Street Museum District is unveiling a three-month-long baseball exhibit this weekend.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says the museum will kick off the exhibit, titled “Generations Strong: Let’s Play Ball!,” on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m.

Baseball is known as “America’s Pastime,” and according to HCC, it has been an important sport for both players and fans in the Hub City.

Smith Drug Co. Co-owners Hammond Smith and James Cohen were longtime supporters of youth baseball, as the business sponsored area teams for many years and both men were mentors to many of the players.

“We believe this exhibit will appeal to both the young ball players of today and those who played the game 30 or 40 years ago,” said HCC’s Director of Museums, Latoya Norman. “This exhibition showcases African American players and their contributions to the game of baseball.”

Museum guests will be able to see a special baseball collection, which will feature photographs, baseball bats, caps, cards and other memorabilia showcasing African American ball players representing and celebrating local African American youth and professional players, some of which went on to national fame.

HCC says during the event, former players from Hattiesburg’s 1977 Hub City Little Leaguers will speak and share some of their memories, as they are Mississippi’s only team to ever advance to the Little League World Series.

Baseball game food favorites like hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks will be served at the event, along with a special “Home Run” Smith Drug Co. Malt.

The convention commission says all current youth baseball players who wear their team jerseys to the opening day of the event will receive a special treat.

The exhibit will be on display up until June 24.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.