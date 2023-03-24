Sheriff seeks public help to find missing Perry County man
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man has been missing for several days, and law enforcement needs your help.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old William Dan Watkins was last seen at his home on Burch Drive in Runnelstown on Tuesday, March 21, around 7 p.m. Watkins reportedly told his mother that he was going to Hattiesburg for a few hours, but he never returned home.
Watkins is a white male around 6 ft. 2 in. and 220 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black or dark blue shorts.
When he left the house on Burch Drive, he was driving a 2011 silver Toyota Avalon and reportedly going to somewhere in the Hattiesburg area.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they should contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or through the FCSO Facebook page “Contact” button.
To remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867) or at http://www.p3tips.com/549.
Tips could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
