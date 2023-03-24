Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning

Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning(WTVA/Mississippi Department of Corrections)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Parchman inmate.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said jail officials found Earnest Williams unresponsive Friday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. A cause of death has not been determined.

Williams, 30, was convicted in Monroe County of methamphetamine possession, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ website.

He was sentenced in May 2021 and was scheduled to be released in May 2025.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of...
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early-morning shooting
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment
Shooting in Laurel Thursday night brought a heavy police response.
Thursday night shooting in Laurel sends man to hospital
The Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the...
1 dead after Friday morning house fire in Petal

Latest News

Trenderrious L. Brock, 23, of Water Valley, Miss.
Man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to 2021 manslaughter case
The Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the...
1 dead after Friday morning house fire in Petal
William Dan Watkins was last seen at his home on Burch Drive in Runnelstown on Tuesday, March...
Sheriff seeks public help to find missing Perry County man
03/24 Ryan’s “Stormy Night” Friday Morning Forecast
Low-risk severe weather system coming to Pine Belt Friday