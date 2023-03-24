Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Parchman inmate.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said jail officials found Earnest Williams unresponsive Friday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. A cause of death has not been determined.

Williams, 30, was convicted in Monroe County of methamphetamine possession, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ website.

He was sentenced in May 2021 and was scheduled to be released in May 2025.

