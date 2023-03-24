Missing Perry Co. man found safe in South Carolina

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man has been located after being reported missing for several days.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old William Dan Watkins has been found safe in South Carolina.

Watkins was reportedly stopped by law enforcement in Charleston, S.C. After officials ran his information through the National Crime Information Center, they discovered that he was reported missing.

PCSO said he has since been in contact with his family.

