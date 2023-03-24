Win Stuff
Medical marijuana dispensary on its way to the City of Petal

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A medical marijuana dispensary and growery is on its way to the city of Petal.

The Tortuga Cannabis Company will take the building of a former dance studio in the 800 block of U.S. 11, north of Dandy Dan’s.

Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele, who represents the area where the business will be located, said the site was determined by a set of laws.

“A dispensary can’t be within a thousand feet of a school or church and if growing takes place, it has to be in an industrial zone,” said Steele. “So, this location checks all the boxes.”

Not only will dispensary bring new traffic through the area, but Steele said it also will generate money for the city.

“The tax income off of this is substantial,” Steele said. “It’s not a small operation, it might be in size but when it comes to monetarily, this money will be a huge influx.

“And I’m already speaking with the mayor and the rest of the board about getting that money as its coming in to get into this area,” said Steele.

Steele said if plans go accordingly the owners are looking to complete the buildout in the next few months.

