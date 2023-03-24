Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.
According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.
The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.
“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.
He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.
This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.
Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.
