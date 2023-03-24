Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man sentenced for raping woman after cutting power to her home

This booking photo shows Damaige Plascencia.
This booking photo shows Damaige Plascencia.(Weld County DA)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison this week for raping a woman in Colorado after cutting her power.

In November, 30-year-old Damaige Plascencia was convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary. He was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors had argued for the maximum sentence of 48 years to life, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, police officers in Evans, Colorado, were called to an apartment where a woman said she had been raped, according to the release.

“The victim said she arrived home a few hours prior, and no one was in her home when she arrived,” the DA’s office wrote.

“She then went upstairs and was showering when all of the lights in her apartment went out. The victim said she got out of the shower and went to her bedroom where the defendant grabbed her from behind and dragged her into another bedroom. He then covered her mouth with his hands and blankets and assaulted her.”

Plascencia was charged after DNA connected him to the scene, the DA’s office wrote.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of...
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early-morning shooting
Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff

Latest News

Opening ceremonies for the completed first phase of the Columbia Sportsplex will be held March...
Opening ceremonies for Columbia Sportsplex to be held March 30
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law requires parental permission for kids
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
Medical marijuana dispensary on its way to the city of Petal
Medical marijuana dispensary on its way to the City of Petal
Columbia sportsplex to open March 30
Columbia to officially open Sportsplex on March 30