Man airlifted to hospital after Jones County shooting

Rescue 7 helicopter airlifts shooting victim Friday from the Ovett community in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Gavin Mills Road in Ovett that left a man wounded and requiring emergency medical care.

JCSD investigators said that an adult male was shot once in the chest outside a residence, reportedly by an adult female.

The wounded man was airlifted by Rescue 7 Air Ambulance to Forrest General Hospital after initially being treated by JCSD personnel with advanced emergency medical training and shortly thereafter by EMServ Ambulance Service medics.

JCSD investigators said they are awaiting an update on the victim’s current medical condition.

The adult female involved in the shooting was being questioned at the scene by JCSD investigators to determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

JCSD investigators said the incident was isolated and that there was no threat to the community.

Additional updates will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

