Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Long Beach to become first city in state to install Safe Haven Baby Box following document signing

Long Beach Mayor George Bass finalized the deal on Friday morning.
Long Beach Mayor George Bass finalized the deal on Friday morning.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite a few bumps in the road, Long Beach will now become the first city in the state of Mississippi with a Safe Haven Baby Box after a contract was finalized and signed on Friday morning.

The project, initially spearheaded by nurse Caitlin Kelly, a foster and adoptive mother, was approved by aldermen initially, but an identification clause which could hold the city liable for potential issues prevented Long Beach Mayor George Bass from officially signing off.

“I’ve been on this board for about 10 years now and I’ve never been as passionate about any topic that has come up,” said Ward 6 Alderman Pete McGoey at the contract signing. “[I] look at [Caitlin] as a blessing, and I’m sure these babies will too.”

“As a woman, I much appreciate it in that I think that the education to all women out there — that there is a choice now, there is an option for that child — it is known that no matter what the circumstances may be, there is always a choice,” said Ward 3 Alderman Angie Johnson.

Those looking to make donations for the installation of the box can click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are investigating a collision between a passenger car and a semi-tractor...
UPDATE: 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 49-U.S. 98 kills 1, injures another
A man surrendered to Jefferson Davis County authorities Friday in connection to a deadly...
UPDATE: Suspect in Bassfield shooting surrenders to authorities
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Cameron Center shooting victim expected to recover
Authorities: Thursday night shooting in Laurel over basketball wager
Former Rolling Fork Mayor Fred Miller shared photos of damage from Friday night's tornado.
MEMA deploying search and rescue units to Sharkey, Humphreys counties following tornado

Latest News

Patrick's Sunday Severe Update 3/26
Patrick's Sunday Afternoon Severe Weather Update 3/26
Assistance would be directed to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.
Gov. Reeves’ request for federal assistance approved by White House
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
Southern Miss, Slade Wilks
USM splits doubleheader with Georgia Southern, claims weekend series
Southern Miss, Slade Wilks
USM splits doubleheader with Georgia Southern, claims weekend series