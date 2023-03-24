Win Stuff
Lamar County hosts active shooter drill at Sumrall High School

Active Shooter Drill
Active Shooter Drill(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) -The number of school shootings reported in the United States in less than the first three months of 2023 comes to an even dozen.

The prospect for such a horror happening in one’s own backyard has had law enforcement creating, practicing and polishing its plans and tactics for approaching an active shooter situation.

Thursday, Lamar County first responders and invited guests ran through several scenarios that would prepare them to respond to an active shooter call.

“People have the wrong mindset and say this stuff happens in the big cities and here and there, and it couldn’t happen in Sumrall, Mississippi,” Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “It could happen anywhere, so that’s what we’re doing. training for the worst and hoping that the worst don’t happen.”

This situation is something nobody wants to have to go through, but it is best to be prepared, Rigel said.

Officers went through a series of events and courses Thursday that highlighted different scenarios.

Throughout the day, multiple groups of officers came through, some of them not working together before.

Rigel said an active shooter call is the last one they want to receive, but training is still necessary.

“In a very realistic situation, it gives realism to it and you don’t hesitate,” Rigel said. “You revert back to your training. That’s what we’re doing. The more you train, the more you get used to it.”

Pine Belt law enforcement already is preparing to do more active shooter drills at various high schools.

