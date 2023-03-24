Win Stuff
$250K street repaving project underway in Columbia

A $257,000 street repaving project in Columbia began last week.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia has begun a new street repaving project.

Most of the work is being done on streets in the G and K subdivisions.

“It includes Chickasaw Trail, Choctaw Trail, Aztec Trail, Broadmoor Avenue, Askew and Bennett streets and we’re also able to do the intersection of Park (Avenue) and Church (Street),” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said.

Warren & Warren Paving is handling the project.

The total cost for all the work is $257,000, McKenzie said.

Work began last Friday.

It’s being paid for with funds from the state internet use sales tax.

“(The internet use sales tax funds are) definitely an asset to our community and certainly helpful in doing a project like this,” McKenzie said. “This is one of what we hope to be many paving projects in the near future for Columbia.”

McKenzie says all the paving should be finished by Tuesday

