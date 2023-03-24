1 dead after Friday morning house fire in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Friday morning house fire is under investigation in Petal.

According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, they received a call about a house fire on Walnut Drive, estimated to have come in around 9 a.m.

The Petal Fire Department, Petal Police Department and AAA Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

Hendry said firefighters were able to locate and extract a man from the house. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The house also received heavy interior damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marsahal’s Office, assisted by the Petal fire and police departments.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

