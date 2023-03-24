Low-risk severe weather system coming to Pine Belt Friday

Friday, March 24, is another First Alert Weather Day as strong storms move in from the west, but it’s an alert day that requires a little explanation.

That’s because most of the day will be fine, just more of the same hot and humid weather we’ve seen since Wednesday, but as we head into the night strong storms are possible.

Technically the risk is actually very low-to-low across the Pine Belt, but a level 3 risk just barely nicks our extreme northwestern corner, and we see a rare level 4 risk as close as Jackson! That means while we aren’t likely to see any severe storms, if this system holds its organization for just a little longer than expected we could see conditions deteriorate rapidly as we approach midnight.

That’ll be the big challenge with forecasting this event: How long it can stay organized?

The storm is expected to ramp up its intensity as it approaches the AR/MS state line, peak as it crosses, then begin to weaken. It’s still holding on to level four by Jackson, but in the space of one county, we see it fall from four to one by the time it reaches Forrest County. That means this storm has a ton of energy, but it will lose it quickly and we just happen to be right on the edge of where that is going to happen. That’s why even though our actual risk is low, the peak of this storm will occur just upstream of us and could slide further east.

We’ll continue to monitor the storm in the studio and update as needed, so stay tuned!

Current timing has the first of our possible individual, supercell-type storms developing as early as 5:30 p.m. This is an extremely early estimate, for safety’s sake, as it’ll more likely be closer to 8 p.m. before it becomes more than an off-chance.

We’ll see the chance of supercells linger but begin to fall through the night until the line itself moves into the Pine Belt by 2-3 a.m. As this line makes its way eastward, it will continue to unravel, ultimately falling apart around sunrise 7 a.m. Saturday. That means we’ll see at least a little rain and cloud cover hang on into Saturday, but the rest of the day will clear quickly, ushering in some short-lived sun before rain returns Sunday.

