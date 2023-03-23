Win Stuff
Volunteer firefighter bill back in House of Representatives

House Bill 521 has returned to the House of Representatives.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill that originated in the House of Representatives that would provide financial incentives for Mississippi volunteer firefighters is back in that chamber this week.

House Bill 521 would establish a Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP).

It would work on a points system, allowing firefighters to accumulate annual $500 incentive payments in individual accounts.

After 20 years, firefighters would get lump sum payouts of $10,000.

It originally passed in the House.

The Senate also passed it, with amendments, which sent it back to the House.

“The House opted not to concur with the amendments made and instead, invited conference, so where the bill is right now, it’ll wait for conferees to be assigned from both the House and the Senate and then the conferees will take the bill up,” said John Pope, Collins Fire Department chief and Mississippi Firefighters Association president.

“(They’ll) work through the bill, try to make effective changes to it that both sides feel they can be amicable with. Then,, it will go back to each respective chamber to be voted up or down, and if it passes both the Senate and House chamber, it would go to the governor’s desk.”

If passed, the bill would allow firefighters to build up points from their participation in training courses, drills and other duties.

