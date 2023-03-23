Win Stuff
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child

Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in the June 2022 death of their 3-year-old son.
Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in the June 2022 death of their 3-year-old son.(Clarke County, Ala., Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Two people in Choctaw County were charged this week with the death of their 3-year-old child, after a grand jury returned an indictment.

Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in the boy’s death. He was found inside a hot car outside the family home in June 2022.

Bond was set at $3,000 each. Criminally negligent homicide is a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama, with the maximum penalty being one year in jail.

Frederick Allen Logan and Tonya Danielle Long were indicted for criminally negligent homicide...
Frederick Allen Logan and Tonya Danielle Long were indicted for criminally negligent homicide of their 3-year-old son in Choctaw County, Ala.(Clarke County, Ala., Sheriff's Dept.)
Frederick Allen Logan and Tonya Danielle Long were indicted for criminally negligent homicide...
Frederick Allen Logan and Tonya Danielle Long were indicted for criminally negligent homicide of their 3-year-old son in Choctaw County, Ala.(Clarke County, Ala., Sheriff's Dept.)

