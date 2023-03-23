Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Meet Trey Garczynski: the boy living with Mitchell Syndrome

Pine Belt teen, family dealing with rare disease
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trey Garczynski is a 16 year old boy who is living with a disease so rare, less than 20 people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it.

The symptoms started when Garczynski was 11 years old.

“I was just walking around but just a few minutes later my hearing just went black. A minute later it came back just for one second and then it went out again and when I came home I couldn’t hear nothing.” says Garczynski.

Trey’s parents started looking for the cause. What they found was something none of them expected.

“At the time when the neurologist told us, told us there were only two people in the world. We know as of today, there have been 17 cases, 6 have passed away” says Meredith Garczynski, Trey’s mother.

Trey would later be diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease. It can affect the patient’s hearing, eyesight, digestive system and movement.

Trey and his family did not let the diagnosis get them down.

Trey said he thinks positively each day and looks forward to the future without getting stuck in the past.

Through the ups and downs of the past few years, Trey and his family have been optimistic, sharing their story to raise awareness.

Trey’s family has since connected with other families who are going through the same thing. There are only 11 people in the world with Mitchell Syndrome.

You can see their story, and more about Trey, here: https://www.mitchellandfriends.org/

If you would like to donate to raise funding to fight Mitchell Syndrome, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Mitchellsyndromereseach

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment

Latest News

Free health screenings set for Thursday morning in Laurel
Free health screenings are being offered in Laurel tomorrow
Forrest County warns of latest scams
Forrest County warns of latest scams
Pine Belt teen, family dealing with rare disease
Pine Belt teen, family dealing with rare disease
Workers claim discrimination at call center
Call center accused of racial discrimination