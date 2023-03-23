Meet Trey Garczynski: the boy living with Mitchell Syndrome

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trey Garczynski is a 16 year old boy who is living with a disease so rare, less than 20 people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it.

The symptoms started when Garczynski was 11 years old.

“I was just walking around but just a few minutes later my hearing just went black. A minute later it came back just for one second and then it went out again and when I came home I couldn’t hear nothing.” says Garczynski.

Trey’s parents started looking for the cause. What they found was something none of them expected.

“At the time when the neurologist told us, told us there were only two people in the world. We know as of today, there have been 17 cases, 6 have passed away” says Meredith Garczynski, Trey’s mother.

Trey would later be diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease. It can affect the patient’s hearing, eyesight, digestive system and movement.

Trey and his family did not let the diagnosis get them down.

Trey said he thinks positively each day and looks forward to the future without getting stuck in the past.

Through the ups and downs of the past few years, Trey and his family have been optimistic, sharing their story to raise awareness.

Trey’s family has since connected with other families who are going through the same thing. There are only 11 people in the world with Mitchell Syndrome.

You can see their story, and more about Trey, here: https://www.mitchellandfriends.org/

If you would like to donate to raise funding to fight Mitchell Syndrome, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Mitchellsyndromereseach

