HPD: Suspect wanted in connection to 7 auto burglaries

Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg.
Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An individual wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries has been identified.

According to HPD, the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Walker Camacho of Hattiesburg.

Camacho has seven active warrants for auto burglaries that occurred on March 18 and March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th and 21st Avenue.

The auto burglaries reportedly occurred from March 18 to March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th...
The auto burglaries reportedly occurred from March 18 to March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th and 21st Avenue.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information pertaining to this person, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

