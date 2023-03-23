HPD: Man wanted in ongoing credit card fraud investigation
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has an active warrant for a man wanted in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.
According to HPD, 34-year-old Kenneth Newsome of Hattiesburg has an active arrest warrant for one count of credit card fraud in connection to using a stolen credit card at 4401 Hardy Street.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).
