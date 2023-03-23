Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to 7 auto burglaries turns self in

Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg.
Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries has turned himself in the Hattiesburg Police Department.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Gabriel Walker Camacho of Hattiesburg has been charged with seven counts of auto burglary, and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Camacho has been charged in connection to the auto burglaries that occurred on March 18 and March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th and 21st Avenue.

Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg.
Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
The auto burglaries reportedly occurred from March 18 to March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th...
The auto burglaries reportedly occurred from March 18 to March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th and 21st Avenue.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment
According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of...
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early morning shooting
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis

Latest News

-
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early morning shooting
Expected inclement weather has caused a change in the weekend schedule for USM baseball .
USM weekend baseball schedule shuffled by weather
Work crews installed a pedestrian bridge on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian bridge installed at Kamper Park
-
Downtown streets to close Saturday for HubFest