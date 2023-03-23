Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to 7 auto burglaries turns self in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries has turned himself in the Hattiesburg Police Department.

According to HPD, 30-year-old Gabriel Walker Camacho of Hattiesburg has been charged with seven counts of auto burglary, and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Camacho has been charged in connection to the auto burglaries that occurred on March 18 and March 19, 2023, in the area of 19th and 21st Avenue.

Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

