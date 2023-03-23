Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man arrested on sexual battery charge

A 30-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with sexual battery/no consent in a...
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged with sexual battery/no consent in a case dating to February.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 30-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged Thursday in a sexual assault case dating to February.

Freddie Steele Jr. was been charged with one count of sexual battery/no consent in connection to an incident that occurred on Feb. 26 in the 100 block of West Park Drive.

According to Hattiesburg police, Steele Jr. and a woman met at a local establishment. After accompanying him to West Park Drive, the victim was assaulted.

Steele Jr. has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment
According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of...
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early morning shooting
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis

Latest News

-
Bassfield man found dead outside home following early morning shooting
Expected inclement weather has caused a change in the weekend schedule for USM baseball .
USM weekend baseball schedule shuffled by weather
Work crews installed a pedestrian bridge on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian bridge installed at Kamper Park
Gabriel Walker Camacho, 30, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man wanted in connection to 7 auto burglaries turns self in