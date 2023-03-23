Hattiesburg man arrested on sexual battery charge

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 30-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged Thursday in a sexual assault case dating to February.

Freddie Steele Jr. was been charged with one count of sexual battery/no consent in connection to an incident that occurred on Feb. 26 in the 100 block of West Park Drive.

According to Hattiesburg police, Steele Jr. and a woman met at a local establishment. After accompanying him to West Park Drive, the victim was assaulted.

Steele Jr. has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

