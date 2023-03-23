Free health screenings are being offered in Laurel tomorrow

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Health Care Foundation will host their annual free community health fair Thursday morning.

The health fair will last from 9 am until noon at South Central Place in Laurel.

Screenings of all types are possible, including those for anxiety, blood typing, blood pressure and more.

Everyone is encouraged to come out, but most screenings are angled for those 18 or older.

Local healthcare providers will be on hand to lead a helping hand with all available screenings.

“It’s important to have a good connection with your local health care facilities and your local health care providers,” said Karen Vanderslice, community education coordinator. “This is the best information you can get, locally.”

