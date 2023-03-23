Former Hancock Co. coroner indicted on multiple fraud charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Hancock County coroner was indicted on multiple charges Thursday.

According to the State Auditor’s Office, coroners in Mississippi are paid fees based on the services they perform. James Faulk allegedly submitted and altered fraudulent invoices to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors between the months of February and March of 2021.

He was paid $13,005.04 in public funds as a result of the alleged fraud.

Faulk has been charged with one count of embezzlement and three counts of false representations of defrauding the government, along with a count of alteration of records.

Falk has also been issued a demand letter of $22,031.26.

The former coroner will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

