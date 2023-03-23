Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Possible Late Friday Night

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3-23
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly clear and warm as temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s.

Friday will be cloudy and warm for most of the day, but a strong storm system will cause an outbreak of Severe Weather across Mississippi Friday Evening. As of now, it appears the Greatest Threat for Severe Weather and Tornadoes will stay just outside of the Pine Belt, in areas along and west of Jackson & I-55. With that said, we are not out of the wood just yet. Storms will move through our area between 9 pm Friday and 3 am Saturday with the main threats being gusty winds and possibly a spin-up tornado.

The storms will move out before sunrise Saturday morning, leaving us with a beautiful Saturday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs top out into low 80s.

Another system will return on Sunday, giving us the chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.

That same system will get hung-up and will continue to give us scattered thunderstorms into early next week.

