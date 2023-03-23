Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Downtown streets to close Saturday for Hubfest

Many people across the Pinebelt, far and wide, look forward to HubFest every March.
Many people across the Pinebelt, far and wide, look forward to HubFest every March.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, the Area Development Partnership will host HUBFEST in downtown Hattiesburg.

Several downtown streets will be closed to all traffic due to the event. These include:

  • Pine Street (East/West)
  • Main Street
  • Walnut Street
  • Buschman Street
  • Front Street (East/West)
  • Batson Street

Streets will close at 4 a.m. and normal traffic operations are expected by 9 p.m.

Some vendors will load in on Friday at 7 p.m. This will take traffic flow down to one lane on West Pine Street between Main Street and Forrest Street.

While this is a city-supported event, the ADP is hosting it. All details about features, times, maps, etc. can be accessed HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

Covington Place Therapy & Counseling opened in early March.
Covington hospital opens new mental/behavioral health clinic
House Bill 521 has returned to the House of Representatives.
Volunteer firefighter bill back in House of Representatives
These new additions come just in time for the beginning of the spring and beach seasons.
OWA Parks & Resort unveils new additions to Tropic Falls
Hattiesburg Junior Auxiliary Stuff-A-Bus Event
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg to host ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ event