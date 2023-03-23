Downtown streets to close Saturday for Hubfest
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, the Area Development Partnership will host HUBFEST in downtown Hattiesburg.
Several downtown streets will be closed to all traffic due to the event. These include:
- Pine Street (East/West)
- Main Street
- Walnut Street
- Buschman Street
- Front Street (East/West)
- Batson Street
Streets will close at 4 a.m. and normal traffic operations are expected by 9 p.m.
Some vendors will load in on Friday at 7 p.m. This will take traffic flow down to one lane on West Pine Street between Main Street and Forrest Street.
While this is a city-supported event, the ADP is hosting it. All details about features, times, maps, etc. can be accessed HERE.
