Downtown streets to close Saturday for Hubfest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, the Area Development Partnership will host HUBFEST in downtown Hattiesburg.

Several downtown streets will be closed to all traffic due to the event. These include:

Pine Street (East/West)

Main Street

Walnut Street

Buschman Street

Front Street (East/West)

Batson Street

Streets will close at 4 a.m. and normal traffic operations are expected by 9 p.m.

Some vendors will load in on Friday at 7 p.m. This will take traffic flow down to one lane on West Pine Street between Main Street and Forrest Street.

While this is a city-supported event, the ADP is hosting it. All details about features, times, maps, etc. can be accessed HERE.

