Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Covington hospital opens new mental/behavioral health clinic

Covington Place Therapy & Counseling opened in early March.
Covington Place Therapy & Counseling opened in early March.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital has opened a new mental healthcare clinic for children and adults.

It’s called Covington Place Therapy & Counseling.

It’s located in a former nursing home facility that also currently serves as the hospital’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s staffed by licensed professional mental health counselors and will offer a variety of mental and behavioral health services.

“Our county has been underserved for a long time with behavioral health and we’re excited to take this first step,” said Gregg Gibbes, administrator/chief executive officer of Covington County Hospital.

“We think it will be the first of many steps in behavioral health. the next being psychiatry and medication management and we have announcements coming soon on that.”

Services at the clinic are funded by a $2 million federal grant that was awarded to the hospital, along with several partners, including the Covington County School District, the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment

Latest News

T-Bones: Music lovers in Hattiesburg prefer vinyl records over CDs
Sales of vinyl records surpass CDs
For the first time in 35 years, vinyl record sales have surpassed sales of CDs.
T-Bones: Music lovers in Hattiesburg prefer vinyl records over CDs
-
Downtown Hattiesburg continues to grow
Downtown Hattiesburg growth
Downtown Hattiesburg growth