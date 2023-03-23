Covington hospital opens new mental/behavioral health clinic

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital has opened a new mental healthcare clinic for children and adults.

It’s called Covington Place Therapy & Counseling.

It’s located in a former nursing home facility that also currently serves as the hospital’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s staffed by licensed professional mental health counselors and will offer a variety of mental and behavioral health services.

“Our county has been underserved for a long time with behavioral health and we’re excited to take this first step,” said Gregg Gibbes, administrator/chief executive officer of Covington County Hospital.

“We think it will be the first of many steps in behavioral health. the next being psychiatry and medication management and we have announcements coming soon on that.”

Services at the clinic are funded by a $2 million federal grant that was awarded to the hospital, along with several partners, including the Covington County School District, the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministries.

