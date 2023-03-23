Call center accused of racial discrimination

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Daija Arrington, the Communications Workers of America and the NAACP are all looking for answers.

The groups claim minority workers at Maximus have trouble moving up.

“My main thing is, I can’t pinpoint what a career path is,” Arrington said. “If you have supervisor positions that are open and available, and you advocate for “We hire internally for promotions, first.’ I need to see that. Because, unfortunately, they are not promoting within.”

According to a report by the NAACP and CWA, while 48 percent of the Maximus workforce is comprised of Black and Latina women, the two groups make up just 5 percent of executives.

Arrington says that, while the company offers monthly diversity meetings, it can be difficult for employees.

“When they send out those correspondents and emails about those meetings, the initial link is either not there, not working, or you have to have permission to be included,” she said.

Maximus released a statement regarding the allegations, stating:

“We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we continue to make significant progress with our long-term commitment to build a strong and diverse workforce. We take strong issue with undocumented and uncorroborated claims and faulty research promoted in this report.”

Going forward, Arrington has a question for her employers.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, if they went through the things they put us through, would they stay at a job like this?” Arrington asked.

