Bassfield man found dead outside home following early morning shooting

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Jefferson Davis County after a man was found dead by law enforcement Thursday morning following an early morning shooting.

According to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made around 4 a.m. of shots fired in Bassfield. A JDC deputy went to the area where the call was referring to and did not see anyone or any activity. After passing through the area four times, the deputy left.

Around 8:20 – 8:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office was asked to do a welfare check. During the welfare check, deputies found 25-year-old Keenan McLaurin of Bassfield near his home on Hosey Mikell Road.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation would arrive on the scene later around 12:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office mentioned deputies came to McLaurin’s home Wednesday to do a civil standby, which is when a deputy is present while parties in a civil legal battle exchange property or one of the parties is allowed to enter a home, building or vehicle to get belongings.

The story will be updated whenever new information becomes available.

