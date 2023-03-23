Active shooter training to take place Thursday at Sumrall High School

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents and drivers to steer clear of Sumrall High School Thursday where “active shooter” training will take place for most of the day.

The exercise is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said other first responders, including five or six other law enforcement agencies, would join in Thursday’s drill aimed at sharpening the office’s response to a potential threat at a school, including a shooter on campus.

Residents can expect to see and/or hear helicopters in the high school area, with emergency air support scheduled to participate

“We want the public to be aware of what we’re doing, to please avoid the area and to be aware this is just a training exercise to help make our students safer,” Rigel said.

