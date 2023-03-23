03/23 Ryan’s “Foggy” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

When we started this week Monday morning our temperatures were in the mid 20s, and now we’re heading into our second afternoon in the 80s this week. That won’t even be the end of it then since Friday will continue our trend of hot and muggy highs, but after that we’ll finally start to see some changes...slooooooowly.

First, lets talk about the severe risk for tomorrow. The SPC did elevate the overall severe risk for this front to level 4 “moderate,” but not for the Pine Belt. It is close by though as the end of the level 4 area stops at Jackson. They also tightened the level 3 “enhanced” risk up a little bit, pulling it into our northwesternmost counties. That keeps a level 2 “slight” risk over the rest of the area. This puts us in a similar situation to the last storm front that came through, where it’s expected to peak to the west of us and weaken as it passes through. With the addition of the level 4 nearby, that keeps a concerning amount of energy to close for comfort, so as always we’ll err on the side of caution as it approaches. That means prepare for a “First Alert Weather Day,” but it could still shift the worst out of the area so stay tuned.

Saturday will clear nicely after a few sunrise showers, but the sunny skies don’t stick around and rain moves back in quickly. A stationary boundary will linger over the coast, keeping scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the sky from Sunday morning to Tuesday morning. By then though the front will finally begin to move again and some cooler air will knock us back into the low 70s for most of next week.

