The warmer weather is here to stay

This evening will be clear and mild as temperatures fall into the low 60s this evening. It won’t be as cold tonight as overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the low 80s.

We’ll crank up the heat for your Thursday as highs top out into mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A front will move through on Friday Night, giving us the chance of scattered thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side so, we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on that.

Saturday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs top out into low 80s.

Another system will return on Sunday, giving us the chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.

That same system will get hung-up and will continue to give us scattered thunderstorms into early next week.

