Tomorrow will be a little warmer with severe storms possible Friday Night.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/22
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be clear and mild as temperatures fall into the upper 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the mid 80s.

Friday will be cloudy through most of the day. A strong cold front will move through the state giving us the chance for strong to severe t-storms Late Friday Night. As of right now, it appears that storms will move through the Pine Belt between 9 pm Friday and 3 am early Saturday morning. The models have been slowing down some to that timeline may change, so be sure to keep checking in. The main threats for the Pine Belt will be gusty winds, quarter-size hail, and a spin-up tornado or two.

Saturday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs top out into low 80s.

Another system will return on Sunday, giving us the chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80s.

That same system will get hung-up and will continue to give us scattered thunderstorms into early next week.

