T-Bones: Music lovers in Hattiesburg prefer vinyl records over CDs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Music lovers across the country are reminding us what’s old is new again.

For the first time since 1987, vinyl records are outselling compact discs, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The staff at T-Bones Records & Cafe in Hattiesburg aren’t surprised.

The music store said record sales have been increasing every year since 2016, while CD sales are down 95% from their peak in 2000. They say music lovers are choosing sound quality over convenience.

“Now, the listener wants (to) sort of a captive experience to it, so when they’re listening to it off of the record, they’re enjoying the environment it creates, as opposed to the convenience of what everyone hears through streaming or even through CDs for that matter,” said Mik Davis, record store manager at T-bone’s Records & Cafe.

Davis said nearly 44 million records were sold last year.

T-Bones will also welcome record buyers for the annual Record Store Day, which will be held on April 22.

