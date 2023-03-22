Win Stuff
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday evening.

“The kids they were so young,” said Latorus Holmes, mother of one of the victims. “I never thought I would have to be burying one of my babies.”

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Curtis Road near James Road.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, just one vehicle was involved.

Deputies say the vehicle crashed into the barricade of a bridge and went into a creek below.

One passenger, 14, was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911.

Five other passengers did not survive:

  • Tea’Itaeipa Webster - age 19
  • Montraz Webster - age 14
  • Destiny Liphford - age 15
  • Jamerian Towns - age 12
  • Earl Holmes - age 13

Deputies say all of the victims were related.

The mothers of the victims are sisters. The family told Action News 5 the loss is something they may never get over.

“I see my sisters going through what they’re going through,” Holmes said through tears on Wednesday. “Even though it’s only been like hours, I don’t know how I’m going to get through it.”

South Panola School District confirms that all five were current or former students.

The family is in the process of starting a GoFundMe page.

Action News 5 will update this story when the information is released.

