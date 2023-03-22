Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 2 in Jones Co.

L to R: Jessica Middleton and John Middleton.
L to R: Jessica Middleton and John Middleton.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents, with assistance provided by several members of the JCSD SWAT Team, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Poole Creek Road in the Rustin community on March 16.

Narcotics agents located 10 grams of methamphetamine and nine firearms during the search of the residence, according to JCSD.

The sheriff’s department reported that 43-year-old John Middleton and 37-year-old Jessica Middleton, both of Laurel, were also arrested during this narcotics search warrant.

Both suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. 

Bonds were set at $25,000 each in Jones County Justice Court.

John has since bonded out while Jessica remains incarcerated pending a hearing on Thursday, March 23, involving her pre-trial diversion status.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers should expect delays on Northbound I-59. The traffic alert is expected to be cleared...
Critical injury reported after traffic incident on I-59 near Purvis
The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident, who accused Berlin of battery in the...
Settlement reached in civil suit involving Jones Co. sheriff
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

Latest News

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on...
Cause of death undeterminable in Rasheem Carter case, MBI says
Luke Lyon, PRCC
PRCC sweeps Meridian in top 5 JUCO battle
Luke Lyon, PRCC
PRCC sweeps Meridian in top 5 JUCO battle
Michael Brown, PCS
PCS welcomes new football coach Michael Brown