Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 2 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents, with assistance provided by several members of the JCSD SWAT Team, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Poole Creek Road in the Rustin community on March 16.

Narcotics agents located 10 grams of methamphetamine and nine firearms during the search of the residence, according to JCSD.

The sheriff’s department reported that 43-year-old John Middleton and 37-year-old Jessica Middleton, both of Laurel, were also arrested during this narcotics search warrant.

Both suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Bonds were set at $25,000 each in Jones County Justice Court.

John has since bonded out while Jessica remains incarcerated pending a hearing on Thursday, March 23, involving her pre-trial diversion status.

