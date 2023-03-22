Win Stuff
SCAM ALERT: Forrest Co. sheriff warns against scam text messages, emails

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The number of scam text messages has increased recently, and Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning residents to be extremely careful when responding.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said many of the texts could seem like a legitimate communication from a bank or from Amazon. However, a closer look will tell you that it’s just scammers attempting to steal your identity and money.

If you get a text like this from your bank, the sheriff’s office said to call your bank right away to verify that they did not send it.

Forrest County Investigator Capt. David Ward said if you receive a text message from a banking institution that you don’t use, delete and block the number. Some messages invite you to call and verify it isn’t your account, and that’s also a way to steal your information.

Spam emails can also sneak into your primary inbox. This is called phishing.

The sheriff’s office said these emails may look legit, but if you hover the mouse over the sender, it will show you that it is not from a company but an unknown person.

FCSO asks that if you believe you have been taken advantage of in this way, to contact our department for assistance by calling 601-544-7800 or via the website: www.forrestcountysheriff.com.

