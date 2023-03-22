Ruth Bailey Earl exhibit opens at African American Military History Museum

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -A local and world hero’s accomplishments are displayed now at Hattiesburg’s African American Military History Museum.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the museum unveiled an exhibit titled “Ruth Bailey Earl-An in Depth Look at Her Story.”

Earl, who was born in 1919 and died in 2004), attended Eureka High School and graduated Salutatorian of her senior class in 1936. She then went to nursing school in Dothan, Ala., and became a registered nurse.

After completing her nursing degree, Earl worked at Flint Goodrich Hospital in New Orleans and then went on to become Hattiesburg’s first African American Female U.S. Army enlistee.

“She was outstanding, dressy and wordy,” said Peggy H. Wilson, niece of Earl. “She was out there actually serving and actually a nurse, actually touching people back when we weren’t even really allowed to go near them.”

Earl served as a U.S. Army Nurse Corps officer from 1941 through 1946 and while abroad, took a picture posing in a dominant stance that circulated around the world and would then become the symbol behind the museum.

“There was a lady who came to Hattiesburg, and she actually met Ruth Baily Earl because she saw the picture in this building and she said, ‘‘Who is that woman? We saw that picture it circulated because we really let like her spirit,’ said Latoya Norman, director of museums.

“Her stance really showed what African American nurses felt, which is, ‘You can’t break my spirit,’”

The exhibit now has many pictures, letters and Earl’s stethoscope all of which showcases her great accomplishments.

“There’s just a lot of little details that we didn’t know about her story. But what we learned is that she was just really community and service minded even before she entered the service and so it’s really rewarding to be able to tell more of her story,” said Norman.

With the woman in the pictures close to her heart, Wilson says she hopes the exhibit will show the community exactly who she is and what she did.

“I think she is heaven smiling down,” said Wilson.

The Ruth Baily Early exhibit will be housed in the museum through April 29.

The African American Military History Museum, located at 305 E. Sixth Street is open Wednesday- Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m.

